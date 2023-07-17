Exclusive PR: Hopemark Health Announces New 4,400 Sq Ft Hoffman Estates Location Featuring Novel Therapies Such as IV Ketamine & Deep TMS

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Hopemark Health, a leading provider of interventional psychiatric care, formerly Advanced Psychiatric Solutions (APS), is excited to announce the early August opening of its new Hoffman Estates location. This 4,400-square-feet, state-of-the-art facility boasts six individual Ketamine and Spravato treatment rooms, a group therapy room, and a quiet reflection area. With the goal of broadening its reach in the Chicagoland area, the new facility will offer a unique set of services designed to cater to the needs of the local community - particularly its considerable veteran population and Medicare beneficiaries.

Located strategically across from the Ascension Behavioral Health Hospital and St. Alexius Medical Center, Hopemark Health's Hoffman Estates clinic is designed to provide a comprehensive range of mental health care treatments including medication management, pharmacogenetic testing, psychotherapy, long-acting medication injections, and cognitive testing, together with novel interventional treatments such as IV Ketamine, Spravato, Deep TMS, Theta Burst Stimulation, and neuromodulation device placement for opioid withdrawal.

Kalindi Patel, PMHNP, a psychiatric provider at the Hoffman Estates Clinic, stated, "As a resident of Hoffman Estates, I am excited about the quality of care and variety of mental health care modalities Hopemark Health will bring to our community. As a healthcare professional who has served Hoffman Estates and the surrounding areas for the past 12 years, I have noticed an increasing demand for mental health care that is outpacing the supply of providers. I look forward to bridging this gap as a Hopemark provider."

Accessibility to affordable mental healthcare is at the core of Hopemark Health's mission. They are contracted with all major insurances including: BCBS, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana, Tricare, Medicare, and Cigna. They offer a range of payment options, including Care Credit, self-pay, and veteran first-responder discounts.

About Hopemark Health

Hopemark Health, formerly known as Advanced Psychiatric Solutions, is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric services, including medication management and psychotherapy with novel interventional treatments such as IV Ketamine, Spravato, and Deep TMS. With a team of experienced psychiatric medical professionals, therapists, and support staff, Hopemark Health remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering personalized, evidence-based care to its patients. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Abid Nazeer, Hopemark Health is the first dedicated outpatient psychiatric-based ketamine clinic in the Midwest and has successfully completed over 4500+ ketamine infusions. Hopemark has expanded its reach with multiple locations throughout the Chicagoland area, continually striving to provide innovative treatments and exceptional care for patients in need.

For more information about Hopemark Health and its services, please visit the website at hopemarkhealth.com.

