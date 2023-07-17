Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
Tradegate
17.07.23
12:16 Uhr
38,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,03 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,20038,40021:11
38,20038,40020:59
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 20:26
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tapestry, Inc.: Taking Care of Each Other at Tapestry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry, Inc., Monday, July 17, 2023, Press release picture

Tapestry is on a journey to create a better made future for all. We know how important community and assistance are when faced with hardship or disaster. To further support our people when they need it most, we've established the Associate Relief Fund.

As a program of the Tapestry Foundation, the global Fund provides immediate and critical financial assistance to full-time and part-time associates across Tapestry and our brands - Coach, kate spade, Stuart Weitzman - facing financial hardship resulting from qualifying natural and humanitarian disasters, like a hurricane or geopolitical conflict, and certain qualifying personal hardships.

"At Tapestry, we believe in the power of standing taller together - particularly in times of crisis. Our teams are the backbone of our company, and the Associate Relief Fund will allow us to be an even greater source of support for those facing severe hardships," said Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry.

Assisting our people during times of need goes beyond the newly established Relief Fund. Tapestry's existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) offer counseling, free consultations with financial, tax, and legal professionals, and assistance with finding doctors and other professionals or resources, and many of the services are free or available at a discount. Through our benefits partners, associates have access to backup child, adult, and elder care at no cost when usual care is unavailable. There's also a free subscription to the Headspace app for mindfulness, sleep, fitness, and focus programs.

As a people-centered organization, Tapestry continually evaluates what we offer associates. From benefits to career development opportunities and mobility to well-being resources and support, our people are at the center of our business as we stretch what's possible for our people, communities, and planet.

Want to learn more about what its like working at Tapestry? Check out our careers page for more information: https://careers.tapestry.com/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768397/Taking-Care-of-Each-Other-at-Tapestry

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.