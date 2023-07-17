Blackcraft Cult: Smoke Blackcraft Partners with Delta Extrax to Revolutionize the Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Industry

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Blackcraft Cult, the renowned clothing and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its entry into the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry with the launch of its newest brand, Smoke Blackcraft. On the heels of the massive success of their 4000mg Gummies collaboration, Blackcraft Cult has joined forces with industry-leading brand Delta Extrax to introduce a portfolio of innovative, high-quality hemp-derived products, apparel, and accessories.

Founded in the summer of 2012 by Jim Somers and Bobby Schubenski, Blackcraft Cult emerged from a Southern California attic with a vision to inspire individuals in a positive light beyond the realms of organized religion. Since its inception, the brand has grown exponentially, reaching people from all walks of life across the globe. Rooted in the ethos of kindness, gratitude, and positivity, Blackcraft Cult celebrates self-empowerment, self-expression, and personal freedom.

With the launch of Smoke Blackcraft, Blackcraft Cult aims to fully support and represent the counter-culture individual who embraces kindness, gratitude, and positivity. The brand's mission is to elevate the hemp-derived cannabinoid experience within the alternative space and further strengthen the relationship between rock music and cannabis.

Partnering with Delta Extrax, an industry leader known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Smoke Blackcraft seeks to redefine the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry. This collaboration will introduce an extensive portfolio of cannabinoid offerings, including gummies, disposables, pre-rolled cones, apparel, accessories, and more. Each product will represent the essence of Smoke Blackcraft, offering superior craftsmanship, innovation, and the power of self-expression while reflecting the premium quality and efficiency of Delta Extrax's leading cannabinoid products.

Smoke Blackcraft's highly anticipated catalog of hemp-derived products will be open for pre-order starting July 17, 2023. Among the exciting offerings are their signature gummies, boasting an impressive 4000mg per jar and an exceptional potency level. Setting a new industry standard, these gummies also feature a unique bat-shaped design. Additionally, Smoke Blackcraft will introduce their 2-gram Disposable Pens, equipped with preheat technology for enhanced hits and an innovative device design that is truly one-of-a-kind. To cater to every preference, Smoke Blackcraft will also unveil a selection of premium pre-rolled cones, available in Classic, Natural, and Hemp variations.





Through Delta Extrax's extensive distribution channels across the United States, Smoke Blackcraft products and accessories will be available to a massive network of distributors, chains, and shops in the alternative product space. These major distributors, chains, and shops will be incentivized with strategic efforts, amplifying the availability and accessibility of Smoke Blackcraft's offerings.

"We are excited to partner with Delta Extrax on this groundbreaking venture," said Bobby Schubenski, co-founder of Smoke Blackcraft. "Together, we will bring forth a new era in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry, offering innovative products that embody our shared values of empowerment, self-expression, and positive energy. We can't wait to unveil the remarkable creations that have emerged from this collaboration with Delta Extrax."

Smoke Blackcraft and Delta Extrax are set to revolutionize the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry by combining their unique perspectives and expertise. As anticipation builds within the alternative community and beyond, the official partnership between Smoke Blackcraft and Delta Extrax promises to redefine the hemp-derived cannabinoid experience.

For more information about Smoke Blackcraft and its partnership with Delta Extrax, please visit www.DeltaExtrax.com/Blackcraft. Join us on this extraordinary journey to embrace self-empowerment, revolutionize your hemp-derived cannabinoid products, and channel your higher spirit.







About Blackcraft Cult:

Spawned out of a Southern California attic in the Summer of 2012, Blackcraft Cult is a renowned clothing and lifestyle brand that empowers individuals to embrace self-empowerment, self-expression, and personal freedom. Rooted in the ethos of kindness, gratitude, and positivity, Blackcraft Cult aims to inspire people worldwide through its distinctive designs and unique vision.

About Delta Extrax:

Delta Extrax is an industry-leading brand known for its commitment to quality and innovation within the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry. With a focus on redefining the standards of the industry, Delta Extrax consistently delivers cutting-edge products that elevate the hemp-derived cannabinoid experience.

Contact:

Name: Brittany Warner

Email: bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.DeltaExtrax.com

SOURCE: Blackcraft Cult

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768393/CORRECTING-AND-REPLACING-Smoke-Blackcraft-Partners-with-Delta-Extrax-to-Revolutionize-the-Hemp-Derived-Cannabinoid-Industry