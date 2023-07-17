Foundation Software Wins Technology Top Workplace Award 2023

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Foundation Software, LLC has been named a 2023 Technology Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer. This is Foundation Software's third Technology Top Workplace Award.

The Top Workplaces Awards are nationally recognized honors determined by Energage, which distributes an anonymous employee feedback survey to the workplace of each nominated organization. To earn the recognition, the survey must display that employees feel energized and engaged in the company and that the company puts in effort to make employees feel valuable.

Foundation Software ranks in the top 20% of a total of 787 surveyed technology companies; employees reported feeling comfortable, supported and appreciated.

Reflecting on the award, President and CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode praised his employees, saying, "We're so honored to be credited as a Technology Top Workplace. At Foundation, we are devoted to making our employees feel appreciated, and we want to make sure they know we value their dedication to our company. To be recognized in this manner is a reminder of the benefits cultivated by a healthy workplace."

Foundation has spent years creating and fostering a culture of support and welcome by sponsoring company-wide benefits like wellness programs, in-office perks and catered lunches. Over the course of 16 years, Foundation has won 12 other "best workplace" awards, including Top Workplace USA. With eyes on the future, Ode says, "We will continue to support our employees. Our goal will always be to sustain a workplace of excellence where we prioritize a healthy, collaborative environment."

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, mobile applications, and payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction.

