New President Named for The Denver Hospice

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Tim Bowen, President and CEO of Care Synergy and The Denver Hospice Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Ernesto Lopez has been hired as the next President of The Denver Hospice. Lopez will officially start in his new role on August 21, 2023.

Lopez is an accomplished healthcare executive with over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. Most recently he served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Hospice of Washington County in Maryland; a community-based, non-profit hospice and palliative care organization. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity for a large non-profit, faith-based hospice provider that is part of the AdventHealth System; and is considered the largest Medicare provider in the country. Lopez's healthcare experience also includes hospital Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer for two different community-based hospitals within the AdventHealth Network of Central Florida.

"We are excited to have Ernesto Lopez take on the role of President of The Denver Hospice," said Tim Bowen, President and CEO of Care Synergy. "Ernesto is an exceptional leader who brings to the position a combination of energy, sensitivity, and proven leadership accomplishments in the field. We know he will make a significant impact in building relationships within the Denver community as well as unlocking the potential for the The Denver Hospice in its service to the community."

"After an extensive national search, we are pleased to have identified a hospice leader that will bring the level of experience and track record that Ernesto has, to actively partner with the Denver community as well as provide hospice and palliative services that are best-in-class," said Brad Baumgartner, The Denver Hospice board chair.

Lopez earned a Master of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami. He has been an active member of several designated and professional associations including the American College of Healthcare Executives through which he has attained Fellow status (FACHE) as well as being selected as a Thomas C. Dolan Diversity Scholar this past year.

Lopez is passionate about the work and mission of The Denver Hospice and is excited to be a part of the Denver community.

About the Denver Hospice: The Denver Hospice is the region's leading, largest, and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. The Denver Hospice can offer more expertise, more resources, and a more complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. The Denver Hospice is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at (303) 321-2828. For more information, visit www.thedenverhospice.org.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and soon to include Colorado PACE. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

