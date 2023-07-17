Anzeige
Montag, 17.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008
NASDAQ
17.07.23
22:00 Uhr
8,880 US-Dollar
-0,120
-1,33 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
17.07.2023 | 22:14
Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to discuss the results. The live webinar can be accessed through Atomera's investor relations website at https://ir.atomera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768430/Atomera-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-and-Host-Webinar-on-Wednesday-August-2-2023

