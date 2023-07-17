Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 23:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ritani Introduces an Innovative Custom Ring Building Feature, Continuing to Make Engagement Ring Shopping Online Easier

Revolutionizing the Online Jewelry Shopping Experience, Ritani Unveils a New Custom Ring Building Feature to Simplify Engagement Ring Selection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Ritani, a leading online jewelry retailer, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking custom ring-building feature, now available on its website. This cutting-edge tool allows customers to create unique and personalized engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry, elevating the jewelry shopping experience to new heights.

Ritani Engagement Rings

Ritani Engagement Rings
Ritani Engagement Rings



Ritani.com has always strived to provide exceptional craftsmanship and superior quality in its jewelry offerings. With the introduction of the custom ring-building feature, customers can now take their involvement in the design process to a new level. This feature allows users to select from a wide range of stunning diamond shapes, metals, settings, and band styles, enabling them to create a one-of-a-kind piece that perfectly reflects their style and preferences.

Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani.com, commented on the new custom ring-building feature, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce this innovative tool to our customers. While we have always offered our customers the opportunity to design their custom engagement rings alongside our customer service department, we have rolled out a new onsite tool to help make this process easier for the customer. We understand the importance of finding the perfect ring that symbolizes love and commitment. With our custom ring-building feature, customers have the opportunity to bring their dream engagement ring to life, individually tailored to their tastes. It's an empowering and exciting process that enables them to create a truly unique piece that will be treasured for a lifetime."

The custom ring-building feature combines user-friendly functionality with top-tier-level customization options. Customers can visualize their creations in real-time with 360-degree views, ensuring that every detail meets their satisfaction. Furthermore, Ritani.com's team of expert jewelers is on hand to provide personalized guidance and assist customers throughout the design process, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish.

For more information about Ritani.com and to experience the custom ring-building feature, please visit https://www.ritani.com/custom-engagement-ring.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768470/Ritani-Introduces-an-Innovative-Custom-Ring-Building-Feature-Continuing-to-Make-Engagement-Ring-Shopping-Online-Easier

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.