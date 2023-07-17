Ritani Introduces an Innovative Custom Ring Building Feature, Continuing to Make Engagement Ring Shopping Online Easier

Revolutionizing the Online Jewelry Shopping Experience, Ritani Unveils a New Custom Ring Building Feature to Simplify Engagement Ring Selection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Ritani, a leading online jewelry retailer, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking custom ring-building feature, now available on its website. This cutting-edge tool allows customers to create unique and personalized engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry, elevating the jewelry shopping experience to new heights.



Ritani.com has always strived to provide exceptional craftsmanship and superior quality in its jewelry offerings. With the introduction of the custom ring-building feature, customers can now take their involvement in the design process to a new level. This feature allows users to select from a wide range of stunning diamond shapes, metals, settings, and band styles, enabling them to create a one-of-a-kind piece that perfectly reflects their style and preferences.

Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani.com, commented on the new custom ring-building feature, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce this innovative tool to our customers. While we have always offered our customers the opportunity to design their custom engagement rings alongside our customer service department, we have rolled out a new onsite tool to help make this process easier for the customer. We understand the importance of finding the perfect ring that symbolizes love and commitment. With our custom ring-building feature, customers have the opportunity to bring their dream engagement ring to life, individually tailored to their tastes. It's an empowering and exciting process that enables them to create a truly unique piece that will be treasured for a lifetime."

The custom ring-building feature combines user-friendly functionality with top-tier-level customization options. Customers can visualize their creations in real-time with 360-degree views, ensuring that every detail meets their satisfaction. Furthermore, Ritani.com's team of expert jewelers is on hand to provide personalized guidance and assist customers throughout the design process, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish.

