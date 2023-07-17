Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung am Wochenende: Hier will man jetzt dabei sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.07.2023 | 23:38
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces a Company Update / Investor Call for the 18th of July at 2:00 PM Mountain Time

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC"), (NYSE American:UAMY) announces a Company Update / Investor Call for the 18th of July at 2:00 PM Mountain Time (4:00 PM Eastern).

Dial In Information:

Toll free: (888) 506-0062 International: (973) 528-0011
Access code: 160138

Remote Replay available for 7 days:
Toll free: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Confirmation code /Replay Passcode: 48742

Speakers:John (Gus) Gustavsen, Chairman & CEO
Gary C. Evans, Lead Director
Joe Bardswich, P.E., Director

Forward Looking Statements:

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

United States Antimony Corp. PO Box 643 47 Cox Gulch Rd. Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643 E-Mail: info@unitedstatesantimony.com Phone: (928) 234-5227

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768449/United-States-Antimony-Corporation-Announces-a-Company-Update-Investor-Call-for-the-18th-of-July-at-200-PM-Mountain-Time-400-PM-Eastern

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.