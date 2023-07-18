Zib Digital AU: Experts on the Impact of a Future Without Cookies on Digital Marketing

Failure to plan and test now may render customer data useless in less than a year, leading to negative consequences for businesses.

Browsers have already begun blocking third-party cookies due to regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. However, Zib Digital says the true impact will be felt in 2024 when the world's most popular browser permanently restricts them. Despite the long-known transition, many companies are still unprepared.

While the demise of third-party cookies may seem daunting, it also presents an opportunity for companies to develop new approaches to understanding their audiences on an individual level. The challenge lies in identifying which businesses will gain a competitive advantage and which ones will be left behind.

Zib Digital says it's important to prioritise first-party data, collected through direct interactions with websites and apps. This data, including browsing behaviour, content consumption, location, device and time of day, can provide valuable insights when combined with other relevant data. Businesses should centralise customer data and use effective platforms for analysis to maximise its potential.

Partnering with trusted experts allows businesses to augment their first-party data. By collaborating with data partners and leveraging advanced customer data platforms, businesses can create robust customer profiles, personalise marketing across channels and optimise programs based on audience engagement.

The leaders in SEO Sydney wide advise companies to embrace change and recognise the untapped potential in the evolving digital marketing landscape. The blurring boundaries between business and consumer markets necessitate a better understanding of customers as individuals. Platforms that facilitate this connection will play a pivotal role in the future of digital marketing.

