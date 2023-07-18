

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday see June results for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were down 11.7 percent on year and exports fell n annual 6.0 percent for a trade surplus of $1.13 billion.



Japan will see June results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month - slowing from 1.2 percent in the previous month.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for unemployment; the jobless rate is expected to creep up to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent in May.



