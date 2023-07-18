In a global first, Harrods launches new private members' club in Shanghai with club to offer exclusive Gordon Ramsay restaurant and access to some of the world's most sought-after spirits

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store, has today announced the launch of its very first private members' club with the new club in Shanghai set to open at the end of the year.

Housed in the impressive Cha House in the heart of the city, The Residence will epitomise Harrods' quintessential British luxury, creating a destination committed to the finest hospitality for an exclusive membership community.

The club will offer members world-class dining from Gordon Ramsay, the celebrated British chef behind multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, whose first ever destination in Shanghai will be found inside the club, exclusive to members of The Residence. 'Gordon Ramsay at The Residence Shanghai' will offer elevated British dining and will be inspired by the social nature of the club.

The Residence will also provide members with some of the world's rarest and most exclusive liquids through a close partnership with Edrington Group which will see a curated portfolio from The Macallan, The Glenrothes and Highland Park served at the club, giving members access to an unrivalled whisky collection.

In addition, the club will be the only place in China to serve the Rare Cask 42.1, one of Louis XIII's most treasured and sought-after bottles.

Residence members will be able to enjoy exclusive private dinners and masterclasses hosted by these partners to enrich their experience with these highly covetable pours.

Michael Ward, Managing Director, Harrods: "The Residence is Harrods' very first private members' club and is being created to serve a curated community of discerning members. Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member."

Gordon Ramsay: "It has long been an ambition of mine to open a restaurant in Shanghai, and it was always about the perfect time and the perfect location. I'm delighted to be partnering with Harrods on The Residence, a truly exclusive and exciting opportunity where we will be bringing a very special and thoughtfully curated menu of British cuisine to the members and their guests, later this year."

Ensuring total privacy and discretion, only 250 members will be accepted to join The Residence with additional members considered following peer nominations. There will be three tiers of membership at The Residence starting from 150,000 RMB for annual membership.

Members of The Residence will be able to access all the club's facilities including the refined bar and spacious lounge, intimate private dining rooms and captivating outdoor terraces. Every aspect of the club has been considered to create a collection of inviting spaces for members and their guests.

Membership of The Residence will also come with automatic access to Black Tier status with Harrods Rewards and associated benefits in London as well as access to ultra-premium lifestyle services including Harrods Aviation, Harrods Estates, Harrods Interior Design and private shopping services at the iconic Knightsbridge store.

In addition, members can enjoy the club's creative programming, designed to both entertain and deepen personal expertise in subjects including collecting rare bottles and art sourcing, as well as benefitting from access to Harrods' extensive and unmatched concierge connections and luxury brand partners.

The Residence, which will open at the end of this year, will be found on level two of Cha House, which has been recognised as one of Shanghai's most splendid architectural heritage sites. Cha House is also home to the Harrods Tea Room and Piano Bar.

About Harrods

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849 and today the store is the world's ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit. Follow @harrods on Instagram and Harrods????? on WeChat.

Contact press@harrods.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155648/WeChat_QR_Code.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155650/Harrods_The_Residence_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-a-global-first-harrods-launches-new-private-members-club-in-shanghai-with-club-to-offer-exclusive-gordon-ramsay-restaurant-and-access-to-some-of-the-worlds-most-sought-after-spirits-301878832.html