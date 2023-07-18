Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that effective tomorrow, the Company's common shares will be uplisted from trading on the Pink Market of the OTC Markets Group Inc. to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the same symbol it previously traded, "AGLDF".

The Company will continue to trade on the ASX in Australia as the primary listing and the TSXV in Canada under the symbols "AGD" and "AGLD" respectively.

Austral Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Stabro Kasaneva said: "We are delighted to be trading on the OTCQB market as it is an important step as we continue our efforts to increase awareness, visibility, and liquidity for the Company. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will provide an opportunity to expand our current U.S. shareholder base and a better trading platform for US investors."

Current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company can be found on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) in New York, operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 12,000 U.S. and global securities. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to the Company's shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

OPERATIONS

Guanaco and Amancaya mines, Antofagasta Province, Chile (100% interest)

Open pit and underground.

2023 Forecast: 34,000-38,000 gold equivalent ounces

Casposo/Manantiales Mine Complex, San Juan Province, Argentina (100% interest)

Gold and silver mine currently in care and maintenance. Strategy is to restart profitable mining operations.

EXPLORATION

CHILE ARGENTINA Paleocene Belt, Chile

Guanaco District

Amancaya District

Las Pampa District Triassic Choiyoi Belt

Indio Belt

Deseado Massif

EQUITY INVESTMENTS

Unico Silver Limited, an ASX listed company

Pampa Metals Corp, a CSE listed company

Ensign Minerals Inc., private vehicle, Utah, USA

Rawhide Mine, private vehicle, Fallon, Nevada, USA

