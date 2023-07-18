Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - LBank announces a weekly report presenting this week's new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these opportunities. LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 17th July 2023.

For a more complete list, please follow LBank's Twitter @LBank_Exchange





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/173769_149f86f1f4d1b9ff_001full.jpg

Project: PG

Listing date: 17th July

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://pego.network/#/

About: PEGO is a Web3 infrastructure that provides high autonomy, scalability, and sustainability for decentralized applications. PEGO has designed a fully community-driven autonomous Web3 infrastructure, where all on-chain parameters can be flexibly adjusted through proposals initiated by the community. According to the PPOS consensus, the established composite economic incentive mechanism can promote the sustainable development of the PEGO ecosystem. Additionally, the PEGO blockchain is fully compatible with the EVM system, making it a potential choice for developers aiming to build scalable decentralized applications.

Project: USHA

Listing date: 17th July

Key words: Utility Token, TRC20

Official Website: https://ushark.io/

About: uShark is a utility token which all token holders can buy products and services associated with all startups that USHA supported and invested with the money that was crowdfunded. Ushark introduces ways of investing and creating new businesses. Ushark aims to become analogous to Nasdaq's role in the cryptocurrency world as a universal exchange with several companies around the world in angel, pre-seed, and seed stages, providing opportunities for its investors.

Project: FTRB

Listing date: 19th July

Key words: DeFi, ERC20

Official Website: https://faithtribe.io/

About: Faith Tribe (FTRB) is a collaborative fashion platform devoted to open-sourcing fashion talent and unlocking new opportunities for creators, artists, designers, and fashion businesses. It was created by the owners of the fashion brand Faith Connexion, renowned as a pioneer of collaborative fashion, known for its unique and art-inspired luxury streetwear. The platform's mission is to develop a global creator ecosystem that fosters an inclusive and open environment for the successful creation, trading, distribution, and monetization of user-generated designs for fashion items.

Project: SNEK

Listing date: 19th July

Key words: MEME, CARDANO

Official Website: https://www.snek.com

About: SNEK's vision is to create a sustainable and inclusive token on the Cardano blockchain, providing a fun and rewarding experience to its community.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 10th July 2023 to 16th July 2023





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/173769_149f86f1f4d1b9ff_002full.jpg

Name: HOOD

Weekly gain: 499%

Official Website: http://hood-ai.com/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hood_usdt/

Name: PEPINU

Official Website: https://pepeinucoin.vip/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pepinu_usdt/

Name: NOVA

Weekly gain: 36%

Official Website: https://nova.win/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nova_usdt/

Name: DEDE

Official Website: https://dedepepekiller.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dede_usdt/

Name: CV

Official Website: https://cvtoken.vip/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cv_usdt/

Name: WOLF

Weekly gain: 38%

Official Website: https://landwolfeth.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wolf_usdt/

Name: ECOTERRA

Official Website: www.ecoterra.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ecoterra_usdt/

Name: AGF

Weekly gain: 36094%

Official Website: https://www.agf-halalgold.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/agf_usdt/

Name: FTT

Weekly gain: 101%

Official Website: https://ftx.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ftt_usdt/

Name: OXRC

Weekly gain: 380%

Official Website: https://www.omnixrc.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/oxrc_usdt/

Name: SFL

Weekly gain: 10%

Official Website: https://www.hupayx.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sfl_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173769