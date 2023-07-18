The Pebble Group PLC Announces New Block Admission Application

New Block Admission Application

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc ("London Stock Exchange") for a block admission ("Block Admission") of a total of 852,107 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to trade on the LSE and be admitted to AIM in connection with the Company's Sharesave share option plans (the "Plans") as follows:

· 690,353 New Ordinary Shares which may be issued under the Company's Sharesave Plan; and · 161,754 New Ordinary Shares which may be issued under the Company's International Sharesave Plan.

The New Ordinary Shares are to be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of options by employees participating in the Plans.

When issued, the New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will be granted on or around 31 July 2023. There is no change to the Company's issued share capital following this Block Admission.

The Company currently has 167,450,893 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. The Company will notify on a six monthly basis where there have been changes to the issued share capital of the Company.

The Company has no other block listings.

