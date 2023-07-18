Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1120     GBP0.9510 
                                    GBP0.9390 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0800 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.09731    GBP0.943799

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,271,840 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
210       1.110         XDUB      08:11:05      00066230159TRLO0 
854       1.112         XDUB      08:11:05      00066230160TRLO0 
4702       1.102         XDUB      08:54:46      00066230906TRLO0 
158       1.112         XDUB      09:37:43      00066231513TRLO0 
4592       1.112         XDUB      09:37:43      00066231512TRLO0 
722       1.094         XDUB      12:04:26      00066234449TRLO0 
3815       1.094         XDUB      12:04:26      00066234450TRLO0 
944       1.080         XDUB      13:17:18      00066235966TRLO0 
2083       1.080         XDUB      13:20:51      00066236015TRLO0 
396       1.080         XDUB      13:20:51      00066236016TRLO0 
1688       1.080         XDUB      13:20:51      00066236017TRLO0 
5173       1.096         XDUB      14:57:43      00066238988TRLO0 
4663       1.098         XDUB      16:04:30      00066242305TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3352       94.60         XLON      08:54:46      00066230905TRLO0 
357       94.60         XLON      08:54:46      00066230907TRLO0 
3592       95.10         XLON      09:54:46      00066231744TRLO0 
1139       93.90         XLON      12:18:34      00066234734TRLO0 
2714       93.90         XLON      12:18:34      00066234733TRLO0 
4779       94.20         XLON      15:48:34      00066241457TRLO0 
3700       94.20         XLON      16:04:30      00066242304TRLO0 
367       94.30         XLON      16:22:11      00066243443TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  258225 
EQS News ID:  1681875 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681875&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

