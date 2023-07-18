Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18
[18.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
209,179,063.32
8.7747
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
892,886.24
88.58
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,791,595.59
102.0767
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,033,029.16
108.6068
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,985,301.55
106.2373
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,548,313.76
103.2352
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,195,656.86
97.4448
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
62,926,063.35
9.1388
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,447,720.53
10.2068
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,746,530.13
10.0734
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,504,060.00
USD
0
15,353,856.69
10.2083
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.07.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
381,489,531.88
101.0033