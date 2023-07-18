Mercom Capital Group's latest report shows that almost 25.5 GW of solar projects were acquired in the first half of this year, totaling $18.5 billion.From pv magazine USA Mercom Capital Group's "Solar Funding and M&A, 2023 First Half Report" finds healthy financial activity in the solar sector in the first half of 2023. And while the number of deals went down, total funding went up. Total corporate funding - including venture capital funding, public market, and debt financing - rose 54% year over year, from $12 billion raised in the first half of 2022. The number of deals dropped from 91 in ...

