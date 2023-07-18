

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) has acquired Loupedeck, a creator of custom consoles and software designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive for streamers, creators and gamers. The acquisition was made for a non-material amount, the company said.



Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Loupedeck is the creator of Loupedeck+, the Creative Tool, and the Live and Live S; custom-built editing consoles designed to improve the experiences of major software programs across photo, video and audio editing, design and live streaming.



Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G, said: 'This acquisition augments Logitech's product portfolio today and accelerates our software ambitions of enabling keyboards, mice and more to become smarter and contextually aware, creating a better experience for audiences across Logitech.'



