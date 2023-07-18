DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.0721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31461400 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 258354 EQS News ID: 1682257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 18, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)