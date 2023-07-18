HyperSense Fraud Management now available on Google Cloud

BENGALURU, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a trusted leader in fraud management for nearly three decades, is delighted to announce the general availability of its Fraud Management solution on Google Cloud. This collaboration combines Subex's extensive fraud management expertise with the unparalleled scalability, reliability, security, advanced analytics, and robust partner ecosystem offered by Google Cloud. This joint venture will improve fraud prevention in the telecommunications industry.

Telcos seeking a comprehensive and advanced cloud platform can now leverage Subex Fraud Management on Google Cloud to significantly enhance their fraud detection and prevention capabilities. With Google Cloud's scalability, fraud management systems can handle ever-increasing volumes of data and transactions, adapt to dynamic fraud patterns, and seamlessly scale resources as needed. Moreover, the robust security features provided by Google Cloud, including encryption and identity management, ensure the protection of sensitive customer data and the integrity of the fraud management system. Telcos can trust in the secure environment offered by Google Cloud to safeguard their operations and protect customers from fraudulent activities.

Google Cloud's advanced analytics capabilities, such as BigQuery and PubSub, empower fraud management systems to efficiently analyze vast amounts of data in near real-time. This enables accurate pattern detection and identification of potential fraudulent activities. By leveraging these capabilities, fraud management systems enhance their efficiency in detecting and preventing fraud, ensuring the security of businesses and customers.

Furthermore, businesses can unlock significant Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) benefits by utilizing Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) on Google Cloud. This allows for efficient resource allocation, automated scaling, and simplified management, resulting in cost savings, improved productivity, and accelerated application deployment. By leveraging GKE, businesses can optimize operational costs, streamline operations, and achieve higher efficiency in managing their applications on Google Cloud.

In summary, the collaboration between Subex and Google Cloud offers telco companies a powerful combination of fraud management expertise and cutting-edge technology. Telcos can leverage the scalability, security, advanced analytics, and cost optimization features of Google Cloud to enhance their fraud prevention efforts, protect operations, and drive innovation in the telecommunications industry.

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.?

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on risk mitigation, security, predictability, and intelligence, Subex helps businesses embrace disruptive changes and succeed with confidence in creating a secure digital world for their customers.

Through HyperSense, an end-to-end AI Orchestration platform, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. The solution allows users without coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organisation, all on a no-code platform.

Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.?Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.subex.com .

