Napier, the London-based intelligent compliance technology company, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) technology platform of choice for the leading British digital challenger bank, Starling.

Napier will provide its Transaction Screening solution from the Napier Continuum platform to Starling Bank, to help it continue to deliver on its vision of fast technology, fair service and honest values.

Starling chose Napier because of the platform's standout technology and performance, that can keep pace with Starling's impressive growth.

Deployment flexibility

Speed of deployment, testing, and tuning

No code configuration

Easy integration via APIs to Napier platform

Diagnostic strength

"We chose the Napier platform because the team was able to deploy in just six weeks," explains Steve Newson, Chief Technology Officer at Starling. "We were incredibly impressed by the innovations within the platform which supported both a rapid go-live as well as delivering tangible results for us in terms of financial crime compliance."

"Starling Bank has built its reputation on its sustainable banking ethos," continues Newson. "We continue to invest in our Anti Money Laundering solutions to make sure funds aren't reaching harmful criminal enterprises such as human trafficking and modern slavery."

"Napier is delighted to partner with Starling Bank on its financial crime compliance journey," says Greg Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Napier. "Napier's innovations, including its Sandbox and no-code configuration of screening scenarios, support financial crime compliance at speed for Starling."

Napier is proud to work with Starling Bank to deliver on its vision of a values-led banking industry, including effectively combatting financial crime.

About Napier

Napier is a new breed of financial crime compliance technology specialist. Our platform, Napier Continuum, transforms compliance from legal obligation to competitive edge. Trusted by leading financial institutions, we design and build technology to help companies in any sector comply with AML regulations, detect suspicious transactions, screen potential customers, and predict customer behaviour.

Napier uses industry knowledge and cutting-edge technologies such as AI and machine learning to help businesses detect suspicious behaviours and fight financial crime.

www.napier.ai

About Starling Bank

Starling Bank is an award-winning, fully-licensed and regulated bank built to give people a fairer, smarter and more human alternative to the banks of the past. It offers personal, business, joint, euro and dollar current accounts alongside a children's card. Starling also provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) proposition through its subsidiary Engine, using the proprietary technology platform that it uses to power its own bank. Headquartered in London, the bank has offices in Southampton, Manchester, Dublin and Cardiff.

www.starlingbank.com/

