PR Newswire
18.07.2023
CloudSense's new Telco One solution aims to boost business performance among CSPs

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense - a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and order management solutions for the telecommunications industry - this week announced the launch of their latest solution: Telco One.

Set to roll out immediately across the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets, Telco One positions itself as a comprehensive end-to-end solution that sets itself apart from competitors by being fully defined and fully documented, with user documentation, functional configuration and technical extensions bundled in as standard, to be consumed and used by customers from day one.

Powered by CloudSense's high performance CPQ engine, it is purpose-built to meet the requirements of contemporary communications service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) by reducing implementation risk, increasing speed-to-value and streamlining quote-to-cash complexities with a simplified workflow.

"With Telco One, CloudSense will transform business processes for communications organisations seeking to achieve operational excellence," CloudSense VP of Industry Solutions Vish Kumar said. "Our objective is to provide enterprise-level CSPs with a low-risk, cost-effective solution that permits them to launch products faster, provide more accurate quotes and deliver value faster."

Jonathan English, CEO at CloudSense further added: "Today's announcement is an exciting step in CloudSense's journey. Telco One is the culmination of over 12 years and over 100 technical implementations worth of experience, and we believe it to be both the lowest risk and highest performing solution for telcos currently available on the market."

About CloudSense: Since 2009 CloudSense has been helping ambitious enterprises to thrive in a digital-first economy by transforming sales to increase productivity and grow profitability.

A 350+ expert team of CloudSense solutions consultants, business professionals and engineers support our growing global community of customers across four continents. Leading communications and media providers including BT, Telstra, Informa and Spotify use CloudSense's portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle, providing a better customer experience while improving business performance.

To learn more about how CloudSense's CPQ and Order Management solutions can help your business deliver sales transformation, visit cloudsense.com

For more information about Telco One, click here.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151425/cloudsense_telco_one.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897534/3658911/CloudSense_Logo.jpg

CloudSense Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloudsenses-new-telco-one-solution-aims-to-boost-business-performance-among-csps-301874127.html

