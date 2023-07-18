BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 1.1276 against the euro and a 4-day low of 0.8568 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.1231 and 0.8607, respectively.
Against the pound the yen, the greenback edged down to 1.3107 and 138.21 from early highs of 1.3068 and 138.92, respectively.
If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.14 against the euro, 0.83 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound and 133.00 against the yen.
