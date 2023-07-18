Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
18.07.23
11:17 Uhr
69,39 Euro
+0,25
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,3869,4012:35
69,3869,4012:36
Dow Jones News
18.07.2023 | 11:16
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus approved by the FCA under the UK Prospectus Regulation

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus approved by the FCA under the UK Prospectus Regulation 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus approved by the FCA 
under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
18-Jul-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") 
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 
Release of: 
- the annual report 
- the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom 
Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
 
Dublin, July 18, 2023 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: 
 . On July 13 2023, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023- 
 
 . On July 17 2023, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the 
  UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on 12 may 2022. 
  The first Supplemental has been approved on 14 July 2023. 
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( 
www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, 
Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 258463 
EQS News ID:  1681995 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681995&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2023 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.