Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus approved by the FCA under the UK Prospectus Regulation 18-Jul-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law Release of: - the annual report - the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation Dublin, July 18, 2023 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: . On July 13 2023, the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023- . On July 17 2023, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation on 12 may 2022. The first Supplemental has been approved on 14 July 2023. The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com). Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: ACS TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 258463 EQS News ID: 1681995 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

