

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German Aerospace and defense company Rheinmetall AG (RHM.DE, RNMBF.PK) announced on Tuesday that it has received an order of around 1.3 billion euros for artillery shells from the German Bundeswehr.



The award of contract was helped by ongoing war in Ukraine that necessitates replenishment of ammunition in stores.



Rheinmetall will supply 155mm artillery ammunition, while an existing framework contract has been expanded. The new framework is set to run till 2029 and the delivery scope includes thousand shells of various types, including fuses and propelling charges bringing the order volume to around 1.2 billion euros.



The existing framework for DM121 ammunition has been expanded representing an order volume of around 137 million euros, increasing the existing framework contract from 109 million euros to a total of 246 million euros.



Delivery of shells worth 127 million euros is due to take place shortly.



Currently, shares of Rheinmetall are trading at 257.20 euro up 3.60 euros or 1.42% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken