Dienstag, 18.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A3C6UN | ISIN: SE0016288591
Frankfurt
18.07.23
08:35 Uhr
0,289 Euro
-0,015
-4,93 %
GlobeNewswire
18.07.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Bricknode Holding AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (387/23)

Bricknode Holding AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Bricknode Holding AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   BRICK B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016288591
----------------------------
Order book ID: 239253   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 1,
2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
