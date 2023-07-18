Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2023 | 12:10
Tenneco OE Suspension Plant in Changzhou, China, Marks Five Years of Consecutive Growth

NORTHVILLE, Ill., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tenneco suspension business recently celebrated five years of consecutive growth of Monroe®-branded OE suspension products at its Changzhou, China, manufacturing facility.

Established in 2018, the plant was expanded in 2021 to become China's first domestic electronic suspension supplier when it launched Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSAe electronic dampers on the ZEEKR 001 premium electric shooting break from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Today the Changzhou plant is one of the country's largest automotive damper manufacturing sites, with 900 team members and a combined annual capacity of 18 million Monroe® OE Solutions passive dampers and Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe electronic dampers.

In May, the Changzhou plant produced its 1 millionth CVSAe electronic damper, underscoring the strengthening position of Monroe Intelligent Suspension technology in the world's largest and fastest growing automotive market.

Developed by Tenneco's Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) business, CVSAe dampers are featured in more than 75 popular vehicle models in Europe, China and other regions. The largest customer for CVSAe technology in China today is Beijing-based premium electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto.

In addition to electronic dampers, the Changzhou facility produces millions of mono- and dual-tube passive dampers annually, marketed under the Monroe OE Solutions brand. These passive suspension units are supplied to approximately 25 OE customers in 66 locations, including General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group brands Audi and VW.

"The impressive, continued growth of our Changzhou operations reflects increased demand in China and worldwide for Monroe Intelligent Suspension and Monroe OE Solutions dampers and related technologies," said Steven Wu, Vice President and General Manager, APAC Ride Control, Tenneco. "Every member of our team in China contributes to this success through their commitment to customer partnership, quality, performance and value."

Click hereto learn more about Tenneco's Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio. Additional information regarding Monroe OE Solutions passive suspension products can be found here.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.comto learn more.

IMAGES:

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito
Media Relations


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
