Deep-sea mining, which is currently under discussion, is seen as a viable alternative, but new findings are raising doubts that we also share. Canada Nickel just announced the latest drill results at Midlothian and again confirmed a significant nickel discovery, Tudor Gold just again reported wide gold equivalent intervals on two step-out drill holes 150 meters northeast of the Goldstorm deposit on Treaty Creek, Latitude Uranium has identified new potential drill targets on the Angilak project since drilling began and is expecting initial results by the end of July and Fury Gold Mines was able to resume exploration activities at the high-grade Eau Claire gold project.