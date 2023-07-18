

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets finished trading on a negative note, as weak commodity and iron ore prices weighed on sentiment. Weak GDP data from China continued to impact commodity price outlook. Markets also await the earnings update and forward guidance. Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia which hinted at future hikes also dampened sentiment.



China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 12 points or 0.37 percent to finish trading at 3,197.82. The day's trading ranged between 3,210.25 and 3,190.00. The Shenzhen Component Index dropped 37 points or 0.34 percent to close at 10,972.96.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 103 points or 0.32 percent to end trading at 32,493.89. The day's trading range was between 32,338.30 and 32,714.59.



Okuma Corp and JGC Corp, both added more than 3 percent. Amada Co, Eisai Co and Mizuho Financial Group gained more than 2 percent.



Rakuten Inc plunged more than 6 percent. Cyber Agent, Toho Co, Z Holdings Corp and Kao Corp, all shed more than 2 percent.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange erased 398 points or 2.05 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 19,015.72. The day's trading range was between a high of 19,324.34 and a low of 18,980.14.



Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index dropped 11 points or 0.43 percent to close trading at 2,607.62. The day's trading range was between 2,600.67 and 2,626.89.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,283.80 after dropping 14.70 points or 0.20 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,261.10 and 7,298.50.



NRW Holdings surged 5.1 percent. Fintech business The Block also added 2.9 percent. AGL Energy, Graincorp and CSL also rallied more than 2 percent.



Syrah Resources plunged more than 16 percent amidst weak iron ore prices. Ansell dropped more than 14 percent after bleak earnings guidance. Pharma business Imugene and Aurizon Holdings lost more than 5 percent. Lendlease Group lost 4.9 percent. The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange shed 6 points or 0.05 percent to close at 11,932.81. Trading ranged between 11,906.17 and 11,944.35.



Sky Network Television, ANZ Group Holdings and Investore Property, all rose more than 2 percent. Contact Energy and Stride property followed with gains of more than 1 percent.



Skycity Entertainment Group was the biggest loser, shedding more than 2 percent. Restaurant Brands New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, A2 Milk Company, Oceania Healthcare, all declined more than 1 percent overnight.



Wall Street had closed on a positive note on Monday amidst expectations of an end of the Fed's monetary tightening cycle. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.93 percent to close at 14,244.95 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.22 percent to finish trading at 34,585.35.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken