Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 43,846 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 10, 2023, up to and including July 14, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue July 10, 2023 8,418 120.500000 XLON July 11, 2023 24,193 121.351546 XLON July 13, 2023 2,201 123.300000 XLON July 14, 2023 9,034 123.150000 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,790,357.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,380,825. The figure of 204,380,825 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718310173/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410



Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111