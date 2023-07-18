Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Howard Pearce 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC b) LEI 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p sharesGB00BZ0XWD04 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 95.4 pence per share 62 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 62 Ordinary 1p shares95.4 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 14 July 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC