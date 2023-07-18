Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.07.2023 | 13:00
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Howard Pearce
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
b) LEI 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p sharesGB00BZ0XWD04
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
95.4 pence per share62
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 62 Ordinary 1p shares95.4 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction 14 July 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.