U.S. Polo Assn. Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Climbs Over 50 Spots on Digital Commerce 360's Prestigious 2023 Top 500 E-Commerce Ranking

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced that the brand has significantly climbed the list of Digital Commerce 360's prestigious 2023 Top 500 Global E-Commerce Rankings. The globally recognized ranking of the leading 500 online retailers is annually reported and distributed through Digital Commerce 360.

From 2022 to 2023, the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired lifestyle brand rose over 50 spots on the distinguished list, where U.S. Polo Assn. is now placed at 337 overall, making the brand the 23rd fastest-growing retailer. The list tracks dozens of metrics on thousands of online retail companies and produces this prestigious report annually. The 2023 Top 500 Global Report is published by Digital Commerce 360, based on data and analysis from the prior-year web sales for some of the largest and fastest-growing retailers in the world. Other top brands featured on this year's list include Nike, lululemon, and Levi's.

"During 2022, U.S. Polo Assn. leveraged a multi-faceted digital strategy to support our omnichannel footprint, which resulted in stronger traffic and engagement across our global brand and e-commerce websites," said Jose Nino, Vice President of Global Digital Strategy at USPA Global Licensing. "We focused on fundamentals, such as strengthening site conversion, inventory, and retention marketing, and received responsible, margin-expanding growth. Some territories have now realized triple-digit revenue growth compared to pre-pandemic numbers."

With 1,100 stores across 190 countries, U.S. Polo Assn.'s digital strategy was accelerated to enhance e-commerce and has had strong results. Fast-tracking the brand's digital strategy resulted in websites for more than 40 countries in 20 different languages and the activation of more than 7 million social media followers of the brand worldwide. This is in addition to the brand's global site uspoloassnglobal.com.

"In today's rapidly evolving state of retail, we are proud to have U.S. Polo Assn. climb Digital Commerce 360's prestigious list of the leading 500 online retailers," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our global sports brand continues to expand its footprint, not only in brick-and-mortar but also with our virtual presence. We want to reach and engage with our customers in different regions around the world through our digital strategy to elevate their U.S. Polo Assn. experience," added Prince.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top five sports licensors in 2022 alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

