Denver Cabinet Showroom BKC Kitchen and Bath Wins National Remodeling Award

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Continuing to set new standards in professional design, 72 companies from across the United States were named winners at the 2023 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence. The entries were judged on the overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.

BKC Kitchen and Bath's Winning Project (BKC Kitchen and Bath / RangeFinder Photography)

The clients of BKC Kitchen and Bath's winning project longed for an inviting kitchen space with a large center island to accommodate family and friends, but the dimensions of their original kitchen were too tight. Heather Evans, BKC's designer, re-imagined the space, replacing a walk-in pantry with extra cabinet storage. The result features custom cabinets with plenty of storage space and the center island serving as the room's social core.

"At BKC, we listen carefully to our clients, develop creative solutions, and deliver unparalleled customer experience, peace of mind, and lasting value," says Mrs. Evans. "We understand how hard it is to create a gathering place for family and friends when your kitchen was not designed with this in mind. By bringing thoughtful design, premium cabinetry, and exceptional service to every project, we create a space where our customers feel happier and more connected."

"To win an award in this highly competitive category is quite an achievement," says Ken Kanline, Director of the Chrysalis Awards. "This was the first year BKC Kitchen and Bath entered the Chrysalis Awards, and to take home a top honor on the first attempt is impressive."

About BKC Kitchen and Bath

Since 1978, BKC Kitchen and Bath has been the Denver area's premier supplier of premium cabinetry and award-winning design, helping clients create stunning kitchens, baths, and whole-house cabinet projects across Metro Denver and the Front Range.

At BKC, we have built our reputation by providing unparalleled service to homeowners and trade professionals. If the design is a critical component of the plan, we can help to create a space that fits your style and budget, no matter if the project is small or large, simple or lavish.

Learn more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at www.bkckitchenandbath.com.

About the Chrysalis Awards

The Chrysalis Awards program, begun in 1994, recognizes the nation's best work in fourteen categories of residential and commercial remodeling. The Chrysalis Awards are open to every professional remodeler and design professional in the United States.

Pictures and summaries of the 2023 award-winning projects can be seen on the Chrysalis website www.chrysalisawards.com. For more information about the Chrysalis Awards, contact Ken Kanline at 850-544-3773 or at ken@buildingsongs.com

