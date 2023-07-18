A Parent Media Co. Inc.: 'KidoodlED Million Dollar School Giveaway' Wraps Up with Overwhelming Response from North American Schools

Schools Across Canada and the U.S. Celebrate Big Wins Toward Funding for School Projects

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), owner of Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming service, announced the winners of its "KidoodlED Million Dollar School Giveaway" on June 16th, following a tremendous response from schools across Canada and the U.S. The contest saw more than 328,000 votes come in for schools vying for grants between $10,000 and $20,000 for critical school projects.



Nominations for the contest opened on April 15th with public schools having an opportunity to flex their creative muscles aiming to win a $10,000 grant, with the top five schools with the highest number of votes winning $20,000. Voting took place between June 1st -15th, and on June 16th the winners were announced with Canadian schools capturing all top five spots.

Schools from across the continent did not disappoint with highly creative submissions from students and teachers alike. From a parody of an episode of The Office to an endearing adaptation of Barenaked Ladies' If I Had a Million Dollars, Kidoodle.TV's heartstrings were tugged at with true creative energy.

"The power of collaboration and community spirit displayed throughout the contest was remarkable. The spirited response we saw with these submissions was so heartening for our entire team," said Neil Gruninger, APMC's co-founder, president, and chief product officer.

Maple Ridge Elementary School of Orleans, Ontario was one of the $20,000 grant winners. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school highlighted the need to repair the drainage issues in their outdoor play yard and upgrade the children's connected spaces with more seating and exploring furniture.

"This was a team effort that blew us away. We had voters from all over the world join us in our efforts to win. It was truly a global affair," said Megan Nowiski, a kindergarten teacher at the school. She added that they were also very thankful to be supported by another school, Henry Munro Middle School. "They are a school in a very underserved community that voted daily for us. We are proud to have sent a generous sum of our extra winnings to them as a thank you."

Nowiski said the school plans to use the grant to repair their outdoor play area for kindergarten students, as well as create a new learning space in their front foyer and an outdoor garden for the entire school community to enjoy. "Thank you to KidoodlED for allowing us all to dream big and then turn those dreams into reality," said Nowiski.

For the students of Noel A. Smith Elementary of Frisco, Texas, the impact of winning the $10,000 grant will be profound, says Morgan Hicks, a teacher at the school. In their nomination video, a spoof of The Office, the administration discussed the need for new equipment for their makerspace, art resources and new gym equipment. She said the new resources would help students develop essential skills for the future and prepare them to confidently tackle challenges and embrace opportunities that lie ahead.

Kidoodle.TV's commitment to nurturing educational opportunities and fostering community involvement is intrinsic to their social impact initiatives like the KidoodlED Giveaway, and as they continue to grow, APMC's dedication to giving back has become increasingly evident.

APMC firmly believes in changing the world one school at a time and ensuring that educators have a safe and free option for streaming content that can be enjoyed in both classroom and home environments. The unified goal is to protect children online and off, all while providing educational shows that cater to a wide audience.

"The KidoodlED giveaway was at the heart of our mission to ensure children and educators are given every opportunity to succeed and feel safe and heard in all schools," said Gruninger.

