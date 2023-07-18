Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration programs at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and Jerritt Canyon. The ongoing exploration programs were designed to focus on adding new mineral resources ("Resources"), upgrading Resources to mineral reserves ("Reserves"), and further defining mineralization near current underground infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the Company had up to 19 active drill rigs and completed a total of 78,973 metres of exploration drilling across its portfolio of mines and projects in Mexico and the United States.

"We are very encouraged with the high-grade exploration results that have been achieved to date," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has accomplished multiple goals from confirming new geologically prospective areas to achieving strong intercepts for Resource to Reserve conversion. Results from the Elia and Santa Teresa veins at San Dimas highlight the potential to add new, high-grade ounces within this past-producing area. At Santa Elena, the results from the Ermitaño vein are in many cases better than expected and will provide a solid foundation for Reserve replacement. Finally, successful drilling at the Javelin target at Jerritt Canyon has identified what appears to be another large, mineralized gold pod near underground infrastructure and further showcases the strong exploration potential in the asset."

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Select highlights from the Company's ongoing exploration program include the following high-grade intercepts:

At San Dimas,

8.38 g/t Au and 763 g/t Ag (1,434 g/t AgEq) over 3.88m (EL23-246)

(EL23-246) 14.98 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag (1,287 g/t AgEq) over 4.12m (ST23-012)

(ST23-012) 5.41 g/t Au and 883 g/t Ag (1,315 g/t AgEq) over 5.69m (PE23-187)

At Santa Elena,

4.27 g/t Au & 127 g/t Ag (468 g/t AgEq) over 13.3m (EWUG-23-001)

(EWUG-23-001) 5.98 g/t Au & 222 g/t Ag (700 g/t AgEq) over 15.55m (EWUG-23-002)

(EWUG-23-002) 13.73 g/t Au & 150 g/t Ag (1,248 g/t AgEq) over 6.42m (EWUG-23-003)

At Jerritt Canyon,

5.61 g/t Au over 61.2m (SMI-D04-EXP22-1094)

(SMI-D04-EXP22-1094) 4.74 g/t Au over 24.4m (SMI-230004)

(SMI-230004) 8.04 g/t Au over 12.2m (SMI-230010)

SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

Exploration drill holes at the San Dimas property intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in three separate veins: the Sinaloa North-Elia vein, the Santa Teresa vein, and the Perez vein (Figure 1).





Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_002full.jpg

Drilling at the historic Sinaloa North-Elia mines cut multiple gold and silver mineralized intercepts. The drill holes confirmed the presence of mineralization below zones of historic mining at the Sinaloa vein and extended the Elia vein east approximately 175 meters away from historic mine stopes (Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the vein intersections below:

SIN23-059: 5.84 g/t Au and 396 g/t Ag (864 g/t AgEq) over 0.98m,

SIN23-066: 6.33 g/t Au and 291 g/t Ag (798 g/t AgEq) over 1.15m,

EL23-246: 8.38 g/t Au and 763 g/t Ag (1,434 g/t AgEq) over 3.88m,

EL23-248: 2.84 g/t Au and 133 g/t Ag (360 g/t AgEq) over 0.82m

Expansionary drilling on the projection of the historic Santa Teresa vein has returned encouraging results ~110m to the east of historic mining. The vein remains open to the east and west (Figure 3). The assay grade and the true width of the vein mineralization is:

ST23-012: 14.98 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag (1,287 g/t AgEq) over 4.12m

Expansionary drilling of the Perez vein tested the extension of the vein approximately 300m east of the current Inferred mineral resources. The vein in the area appears disrupted by post mineral faulting but multiple gold and silver intercepts were reported and identify a new mineralized shoot. Drill holes also cut gold and silver mineralization in the hanging wall and foot wall secondary veins. The Perez vein potential remains open to the east where it projects into an area where post-mineral faulting is anticipated to decrease (Figure 4). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the vein intersections.

PE23-187: 5.41 g/t Au and 883 g/t Ag (1,315 g/t AgEq) over 5.69m,

PE23-191: 1.21 g/t Au and 205 g/t Ag (302 g/t AgEq) over 0.84m,

PE23-206: 4.58 g/t Au and 740 g/t Ag (1,106 g/t AgEq) over 3.05m





Figure 2: Sinaloa and Elia Veins, Vertical Section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Santa Teresa Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Perez Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_005full.jpg

SANTA ELENA EXPLORATION RESULTS

A delineation drill program designed to convert Inferred to Indicated mineral resource estimates at the Ermitaño mine cut multiple intersections of gold and silver mineralization (Figure 5). The drilling program was intended to replace Reserve estimates depleted by mining. In addition to intercepts in the Ermitaño vein, multiple holes intersected mineralization in secondary veins located in the hanging and footwall of the Ermitaño vein. Select drill hole assay grade and true width from the intersections include:

EW-23-339: 3.39 g/t Au & 56 g/t Ag (327 g/t AgEq) over 1.96m,

EW-23-352: 2.09 g/t Au & 134 g/t Ag (301 g/t AgEq) over 3.85m,

EWUG-23-001: 4.27 g/t Au & 127 g/t Ag (468 g/t AgEq) over 13.3m,

EWUG-23-002: 5.98 g/t Au & 222 g/t Ag over (700 g/t AgEq) 15.55m,

EWUG-23-003: 13.73 g/t Au & 150 g/t Ag (1,248 g/t AgEq) over 6.42m





Figure 5: Ermitaño Vein Vertical Section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_006full.jpg

JERRITT CANYON EXPLORATION RESULTS

Recent drilling at Jerritt Canyon has returned positive results located within the SSX and Smith Mine areas (Figure 6).





Figure 6: Jerritt Canyon Property outlining the area of drilling results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_007full.jpg

Two drill holes were completed between the Smith and SSX mines and south of the mine connection drift at the new Javelin target. The drill hole gold intercepts were located between 90m and 340m away from existing mine development, geometry and controls of the gold mineralization are interpreted to trend at a relatively low angle to the drill hole intersections, gold mineralization is open in multiple directions as depicted in Figures 7 and Figure 8.

SMI-D04-EXP22-1094:

3.52 g/t Au over 8.2m,

3.46 g/t Au over 5.6m,

5.61 g/t Au over 61.2m

SMI-230010

8.04 g/t Au over 12.2m,

4.60 g/t Au over 12.2m

Drilling in Smith Zone 2A also returned multiple gold mineralized intercepts. Results from holes SMI-0007 and SMI-0008 intersected gold mineralization approximately 110m away from existing mine development as highlight below. The geometry and controls of the gold mineralization is interpreted to trend at a relatively low angle to the drill hole intersections as shown in Figure 9 and Figure 10.

SMI-23007: 3.67 g/t Au over 30.3m,

SMI-23008: 4.82 g/t Au over 10.4m





Figure 7: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Javelin Area. Plan View.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_008full.jpg





Figure 8: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Javelin Area. Vertical Section Looking Northwest and Projected.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_009full.jpg





Figure 9: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Smith Z2A Area. Plan View.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_010full.jpg





Figure 10: Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Smith Z2A Area. Vertical Section Looking Southwest and Projected.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/173776_c02d52b424949bad_011full.jpg

Significant Intercepts Result Tables:

Table 1: Summary of Significant Intercepts San Dimas.

Drillhole Target Target type Actual From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) True

length Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Ag Eq

(g/t) PE23-187 (Hedionda Vein) Resource addition 57.85 59.00 1.15 0.94 3.08 429 675 PE23-187 Perez Vein Resource addition 177.68 184.10 6.42 5.69 5.41 883 1315 PE23-191 Perez (HW) Vein Resource addition 142.85 143.65 0.80 0.75 2.24 336 515 PE23-191 Perez Vein Resource addition 164.20 165.50 1.30 0.84 1.21 205 302 PE23-195 Perez Vein Resource addition 259.80 261.75 1.95 1.32 4.86 615 1005 PE23-195 Perez (FW) Vein Resource addition 267.50 269.70 2.20 1.10 1.40 319 431 PE23-204 Perez Vein Resource addition 151.45 153.80 2.35 2.01 1.91 375 528 PE23-206 Perez (HW) Vein Resource addition 142.00 143.80 1.80 1.69 2.17 108 282 PE23-206 Perez Vein Resource addition 147.35 150.60 3.25 3.05 4.58 740 1106 PE23-209 Perez Vein Resource addition 150.50 151.55 1.05 0.97 1.56 253 378 PE23-211 Perez Vein Resource addition 165.15 166.05 0.90 0.76 0.98 117 196 EL23-246 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource addition 354.42 358.55 4.13 3.88 8.38 763 1434 EL23-248 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource addition 310.40 312.05 1.65 0.82 2.84 133 360 SIN23-059 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource conversion 203.70 204.75 1.05 0.98 5.84 396 864 SIN23-062 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource conversion 145.55 146.60 1.05 0.91 3.07 249 495 SIN23-065 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource conversion 259.50 260.42 0.92 0.78 212.91 5516 22549 SIN23-066 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource conversion 258.65 259.90 1.25 1.15 6.33 291 798 SIN23-067 Sinaloa N - Elia Vein Resource conversion 263.70 265.75 2.05 1.98 3.52 167 449 ST23-012 Santa Teresa Vein Resource addition 379.35 384.00 4.65 4.12 14.98 89 1287 ROS23-022 Cata Vein Resource addition 549.90 552.00 2.10 1.86 1.76 290 431

All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80]

From, To and Length indicated in meters, true width of the intercept is estimated per drill hole and vein angles.

Table 2: Summary of Significant Intercepts Ermitaño.

Drillhole Target Target type Actual From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) True

length Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Ag Eq (gpt) EW-23-325 VERM Resource conversion 381.10 394.15 13.05 4.46 2.80 88 312 EW-23-326 VERM Resource conversion 371.55 382.30 10.75 3.68 2.05 40 204 EW-23-327 VERM Resource conversion 353.15 366.20 13.05 8.39 4.90 201 593 EW-23-327 VSSTK_FW Resource conversion 373.20 375.00 1.80 1.03 2.84 101 328 EW-23-327 VSSTK_FW Resource conversion 377.95 384.90 6.95 3.99 5.33 215 642 EW-23-327 VSSTK_FW Resource conversion 387.25 393.75 6.50 3.73 5.57 174 619 EW-23-328 VERM Resource conversion 224.60 227.40 2.80 1.40 2.31 15 200 EW-23-330 VERM Resource conversion 284.85 288.10 3.25 1.86 2.67 55 268 EW-23-333 VERM Resource conversion 266.60 270.10 3.50 2.47 2.45 58 254 EW-23-336 VERM Resource conversion 240.30 241.90 1.60 1.31 2.88 51 282 EW-23-339 VERM Resource conversion 268.60 271.65 3.05 1.96 3.39 56 327 EW-23-346 VEEA Resource conversion 250.00 252.40 2.40 1.70 1.86 23 172 EW-23-352 VERM Resource conversion 355.65 360.35 4.70 3.85 2.09 134 301 EWUG-23-001 VERM Resource conversion 102.55 141.45 38.90 13.30 4.27 127 468 EWUG-23-002 VERM Resource conversion 124.00 160.80 36.80 15.55 5.98 222 700 EWUG-23-002 VINT1 Resource conversion 172.80 178.70 5.90 2.95 3.14 72 323 EWUG-23-002 STK Resource conversion 186.90 189.20 2.30 1.15 2.08 67 233 EWUG-23-002 STK2 Resource conversion 195.60 198.55 2.95 1.48 3.87 118 427 EWUG-23-002 BXH Resource conversion 203.85 211.25 7.40 3.70 4.60 79 447 EWUG-23-002 V1 Resource conversion 294.15 296.95 2.80 1.40 7.89 69 700 EWUG-23-003 VERM Resource conversion 157.30 168.50 11.20 6.42 13.73 150 1248 EWUG-23-004 VERM Resource conversion 182.05 187.75 5.70 3.66 3.83 62 368 EWUG-23-004 VSSTK_FW Resource conversion 191.55 193.20 1.65 1.06 2.26 53 233 EWUG-23-005 VERM Resource conversion 193.20 196.40 3.20 1.09 7.33 305 891 EWUG-23-005 VSSTK_FW Resource conversion 210.30 219.30 9.00 5.16 3.54 224 507

All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + (gold grade (g/t)*80)

From, To and Length indicated in meters, true width of the intercept is estimated per drill hole and vein angles.

Table 3: Summary of Significant Gold Intercepts Jerritt Canyon Gold.

Drillhole Target Target type Significant Intercepts From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SMI-230003 Smith Zone 2A Resource conversion 87.2 93.0 5.8 4.07 SMI-230004 Smith Zone 2A Resource conversion 25.9 50.3 24.4 4.74 SMI-230007 Smith Zone 2A Resource addition 130.5 160.8 30.3 3.67 SMI-230008 Smith Zone 2A Resource addition 192.6 203.0 10.4 4.82 SMI-230010 Javeline Resource addition 246.0 258.2 12.2 8.04 SMI-230010 Javeline Resource addition 374.0 386.2 12.2 4.60 SMI-D04-EXP22-1094 Javeline Resource addition 82.0 90.2 8.2 3.52 SMI-D04-EXP22-1094 Javeline Resource addition 116.1 121.8 5.6 3.46 SMI-D04-EXP22-1094 Javeline Resource addition 246.0 307.2 61.2 5.61 SMI-D04-EXP22-1094 (incl) Javeline Resource addition 303.7 305.1 1.4 20.71 SSX-230003 Aurora Resource addition 311.8 331.5 19.7 3.70

All holes are Diamond Drill;

From, To and Length indicated in meters, true thickness of the mineralized zones are unknown at this time. All results >15gpt Au are reported as "includes."

Gold and silver drill hole intercepts at San Dimas were composited using the length weighted average of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7m (true width). A maximum one meter below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution. A single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. The true width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drillhole and vein angle geometry.

Gold and silver drill hole intercepts at Ermitaño were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum length of 1m (true width). A maximum one meter below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution. The true width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drillhole and vein angle geometry.

Gold drill hole intercepts at Jerritt Canyon were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 3.0 g/t Au minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 5m. A maximum five meters below the minimum grade was allowed as internal composite dilution. True thickness of intercepts is not known at this time.

First Majestic's drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced into the San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon sample-stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the designated laboratory for analysis and the remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

Core samples from Jerritt Canyon drilling were submitted to Paragon Geochemical (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) or to First Majestic's Central Laboratory (ISO 9001-2015). Core samples from San Dimas and Santa Elena drilling were submitted to the Central Laboratory.

Samples submitted to Paragon Geochemical and to the Central Laboratory are dried, crushed and pulverized to 85% passing a 75 µm. At Paragon Geochemical, gold is analyzed by Au by Fire Assay -Aqua Regia Digest AAS finish (Au-AA30). Samples returning gold greater than 8 ppm are analyzed by 30 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). At the Central Laboratory, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 20 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid Digest AAS finish (AAG-13). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 20 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13).

See the Company's Annual Information Form, dated March 31, 2023, available at www.sedar.com for further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Gonzalo Mercado, Vice President Exploration and Technical Services for First Majestic, has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release and is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.

