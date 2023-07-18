The application covers an omnibus system of CASB technology features that automatically prevents the leakage of sensitive and confidential data during AI use

The new technology will be developed for enterprise use as part of the Company's focus on generative AI safety

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an omnibus system of AI-driven cloud access security broker (CASB) technology features that protect against the inadvertent or intentional release of sensitive data while generative AI is being used.

More businesses worldwide are now utilizing AI and the global AI adoption rate was 35% in 2022, an increase of four points from 2021 with an additional 42% of companies reported to be exploring AI1. However, businesses lack the framework, policies, and expertise to ensure their workforce uses generative AI tools safely and prevent confidential and sensitive data from being leaked2. Based on the current AI trends in the business landscape, the Company filed this U.S. provisional patent application in accordance with its strategy of enabling enterprises to gain the benefit from AI tools while maintaining the security of private data.

The application covers a comprehensive omnibus CASB system that automatically anonymizes or redacts confidential information in AI interactions in such a way that:

The AI platform does not receive any confidential information provided by the user

The AI user need not be aware of any anonymization or redaction having occurred

Users of the technology will be able to productively leverage the gains provided by generative AI systems, including for sensitive work, without this sensitive data being revealed or leaked to the AI platform or model.

The Company intends to develop the technology into an enterprise solution that provides a way for businesses and other organizations to manage and govern the data revealed to AI platforms, without having to block AI either access in general or certain kinds of AI prompts in particular.

"As generative AI tools explode in popularity, the leaking of sensitive data into AI systems has become a top concern among the business and government leaders we speak to," said Ian L. Paterson. CEO of Plurilock. "As a cybersecurity company, providing AI safety solutions is a key mission for us. Our development of this new CASB-for-AI technology addresses a potentially catastrophic problem that we know many organizations are urgently facing today."

Plurilock has established significant expertise in CASB, Data Loss Prevention and Single Sign-On as a direct result of Plurilock's acceleration of its business strategy and growth in the Plurilock AI platform, which has enabled rapid Research and Development in this new technology.

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, access management, data safety, and AI safety solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With patented artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock AI enables zero-trust architecture and threat detection and response capabilities for regulated organizations with remote workforces. Through its Solutions Division, Plurilock aggregates world-class IT services and brings a comprehensive line of products that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

