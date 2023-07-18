

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the slowest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Residential property prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, following a 3.4 percent gain in April. Prices have been rising since November 2020.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the slowest since December 2020, when prices had risen 2.2 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices dropped 0.2 percent annually in May. House prices alone showed a decrease of 0.4 percent, while those of apartments climbed by 0.4 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 4.5 percent higher in May than a year ago.



On a monthly basis, prices for residential property were down 0.2 percent in May versus a 0.1 percent drop the prior month. This was the fourth straight decline in a row.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken