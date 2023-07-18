Graphene-Brain Interface Developer Appoints Nobel Laureate, AI, Neuroscience, and Neuroethics Experts to Shape and Realize its Vision for the Future of 2D Materials

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics S.L., a company at the intersection between medtech, deeptech, and digital health dedicated to developing the world's first intelligent graphene-brain interface, today announced the appointment of a Scientific Advisory Board.

The board's inaugural members include Nobel laureate and graphene pioneer Kostantin Novoselov, Ph.D., FRS, FInstP, FRSC; artificial intelligence (AI) expert Richard Benjamins, Ph.D.; renowned neuroscientist David Eagleman, Ph.D., of Stanford University; and Jennifer A. Chandler, LLB, LLM, a foremost authority on biomedical ethics.

The board will use its collective expertise to guide INBRAIN's vision into the evolution and future of 2D materials such as graphene, providing insights on the latest developments in neuroscience, neuroethics, neurorights, and the impact of AI in neurobiology.

INBRAIN's technology harnesses the power of graphene, a two-dimensional material first isolated in 2004 made of a lattice of carbon atoms only one atom thick. The strongest material ever tested, roughly 100 times stronger than the equivalent thickness of steel, graphene has unique electrical and thermal conduction properties that are still being explored.1,2

INBRAIN's less-invasive graphene electrodes take advantage of some of these properties to enable ultra-high signal resolution at levels never seen before. The INBRAIN system's machine learning software detects therapy-specific biomarkers to deliver highly focused, adaptive neuromodulation therapy that is personalized for each patient.

"INBRAIN's mission centers on leveraging new discoveries in materials science, neural interfaces, and AI to improve the lives of patient with conditions affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems," said INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Co-founder CEO Carolina Aguilar. "Our new and growing vision board will help us navigate the scientific and ethical challenges posed by our exploration of this new frontier."

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics S.L., founded in 2019, is a medical device company dedicated to developing the world's first intelligent graphene-brain interface to treat a variety of conditions. INBRAIN's first product is designed to read and modulate brain activity, using artificial intelligence to trigger adaptive responses for personalized neurological therapy for epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. For more information, please visit www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com.

