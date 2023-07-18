

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7.10 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $5.93 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $25.20 billion from $22.69 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $7.10 Bln. vs. $5.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $25.20 Bln vs. $22.69 Bln last year.



