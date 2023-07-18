Guatemala's latest energy auction has attracted 48 bidders for 235 MW of capacity. The auction has been oversubscribed, with more than 1 GW of project proposals submitted. The national regulator will announce the final results on Aug. 2.From pv magazine LatAm Comision Nacional de Energia Electrica (CNEE), Guatemala's energy regulator, said this week that it has received 48 project proposals for more than 1 GW in an energy auction it launched in August 2022. The authorities of the Central American country hope to allocate 235 MW of power generation capacity and assign 15-year power purchase agreements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...