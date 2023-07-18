Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $13.5 Billion, EPS of $1.24 and ROTCE of 12.1%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $13.5 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with $13.1 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.2 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share,1compared with net income of $2.5 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago. The second quarter of 2023 was impacted by severance costs of $308 million2 associated with an employee action.
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Firm delivered solid results in a challenging market environment. The quarter started with macroeconomic uncertainties and subdued client activity, but ended with a more constructive tone. Consistent with our strategy, we continued to attract client assets Wealth and Investment Management added $100 billion in net new assets, bringing in over $200 billion year-to-date. Our Institutional businesses navigated the markets well through macro uncertainties. We finished the quarter in a strong capital position and raised our quarterly common dividend by 7.5 cents for the second year in a row. We remain confident in our ability to grow in various market environments while maintaining a strong capital position."
Financial Summary3,4
Highlights
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Net revenues
$13,457
$13,132
Provision for credit losses
$161
$101
Compensation expense
$6,262
$5,550
Non-compensation expenses
$4,222
$4,162
Pre-tax income9
$2,812
$3,319
Net income app. to MS
$2,182
$2,495
Expense efficiency ratio6
78%
74%
Earnings per diluted share1
$1.24
$1.39
Book value per share
$55.24
$54.46
Tangible book value per share
$40.79
$40.07
Return on equity
8.9%
10.1%
Return on tangible equity5
12.1%
13.8%
Institutional Securities
Net revenues
$5,654
$6,119
Investment Banking
$1,075
$1,072
Equity
$2,548
$2,960
Fixed Income
$1,716
$2,500
Wealth Management
Net revenues
$6,660
$5,736
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)10
$1,856
$1,717
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)11
$22.7
$28.5
Net new assets ($ billions)7
$89.5
$52.9
Loans ($ billions)
$144.7
$143.6
Investment Management
Net revenues
$1,281
$1,411
AUM ($ billions)12
$1,412
$1,351
Long-term net flows ($ billions)13
$1.1
$(3.5)
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $5.7 billion compared with $6.1 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $1.0 billion compared with $1.6 billion a year ago.9
Investment Banking revenues were overall unchanged from a year ago:
($ millions)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Net Revenues
$5,654
$6,119
Investment Banking
$1,075
$1,072
Advisory
$455
$598
Equity net revenues down 14% from a year ago:
Equity underwriting
$225
$148
Fixed income underwriting
$395
$326
Fixed Income net revenues down 31% from a year ago:
Equity
$2,548
$2,960
Fixed Income
$1,716
$2,500
Other
$315
$(413)
Other:
Provision for credit losses
$97
$82
Provision for credit losses:
Total Expenses
$4,580
$4,483
Compensation
$2,215
$2,050
Non-compensation
$2,365
$2,433
Total Expenses:
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported record net revenues for the current quarter of $6.7 billion compared with $5.7 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.7 billion9 in the current quarter resulted in a reported pre-tax margin of 25.2%.8
Net revenues increased 16% from a year ago:
($ millions)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Net Revenues
$6,660
$5,736
Asset management
$3,452
$3,510
Transactional14
$869
$291
Net interest income
$2,156
$1,747
Provision for credit losses:
Other
$183
$188
Provision for credit losses
$64
$19
Total Expenses
$4,915
$4,196
Total Expenses:
Compensation
$3,503
$2,895
Non-compensation
$1,412
$1,301
Investment Management
Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.3 billion, down 9% from a year ago. Pre-tax income was $170 million compared with $249 million a year ago.9
Net revenues decreased 9% from a year ago:
($ millions)
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Net Revenues
$1,281
$1,411
Asset management and related fees
$1,268
$1,304
Performance-based income and other
$13
$107
Total Expenses:
Total Expenses
$1,111
$1,162
Compensation
$544
$605
Non-compensation
$567
$557
Other Matters
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Capital15
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital16
15.5%
15.2%
Tier 1 capital16
17.4%
16.9%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital16
15.9%
15.5%
Tier 1 capital16
17.8%
17.1%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage17
6.7%
6.6%
SLR18
5.5%
5.4%
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($ millions)
$1,000
$2,738
Number of Shares (millions)
12
33
Average Price
$83.86
$82.05
Period End Shares (millions)
1,659
1,723
Effective Tax Rate
21.0%
23.6%
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see "Forward-Looking Statements" preceding Part I, Item 1, "Competition" and "Supervision and Regulation" in Part I, Item 1, "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings" in Part I, Item 3, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk" in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Firm's Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $133 million and $104 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 The Firm recorded severance costs of $308 million in the second quarter of 2023, associated with an employee action, which were reported in business segments' results as follows: Institutional Securities $207 million, Wealth Management $78 million and Investment Management $23 million.
3 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
4 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
5 Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction.
6 The Firm expense efficiency ratio represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $99 million, of which $75 million is reported in the Wealth Management business segment and $24 million is reported in the Investment Management business segment.
7 Wealth Management net new assets represent client inflows, including dividends and interest, and asset acquisitions, less client outflows, and exclude activity from business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions.
8 Pre-tax margin represents income before provision for income taxes divided by net revenues.
9 Pre-tax income represents income before provision for income taxes.
10 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
11 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets (including asset acquisitions), net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and exclude institutional cash management-related activity.
12 AUM is defined as assets under management.
13 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
14 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues.
15 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, July 18, 2023.
16 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm's risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the "Standardized Approach") and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach"). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Liquidity and Capital Resources Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K).
17 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm's leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
18 The Firm's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $78.5 billion and $77.8 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.4 trillion and $1.5 trillion, for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|Consolidated Income Statement Information
|(unaudited, dollars in millions)
|Quarter Ended
|Percentage Change From:
|Six Months Ended
|Percentage
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Change
|Revenues:
|Investment banking
1,155
1,330
1,150
(13
2,485
2,908
(15
|Trading
3,802
4,477
3,597
(15
6
8,279
7,580
9
|Investments
95
145
23
(34
240
98
145
|Commissions and fees
1,090
1,239
1,220
(12
(11
2,329
2,636
(12
|Asset management
4,817
4,728
4,912
2
(2
9,545
10,031
(5
|Other
488
252
(52
94
740
182
|Total non-interest revenues
11,447
12,171
10,850
(6
6
23,618
23,435
1
|Interest income
12,048
10,870
3,612
11
22,918
6,262
|Interest expense
10,038
8,524
1,330
18
18,562
1,764
|Net interest
2,010
2,346
2,282
(14
(12
4,356
4,498
(3
|Net revenues
13,457
14,517
13,132
(7
2
27,974
27,933
|Provision for credit losses
161
234
101
(31
59
395
158
150
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
6,262
6,410
5,550
(2
13
12,672
11,824
7
|Non-compensation expenses:
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
875
881
878
(1
1,756
1,760
|Information processing and communications
926
915
857
1
8
1,841
1,686
9
|Professional services
767
710
757
8
1
1,477
1,462
1
|Occupancy and equipment
471
440
430
7
10
911
857
6
|Marketing and business development
236
247
220
(4
7
483
395
22
|Other
947
920
1,020
3
(7
1,867
1,884
(1
|Total non-compensation expenses
4,222
4,113
4,162
3
1
8,335
8,044
4
|Total non-interest expenses
10,484
10,523
9,712
8
21,007
19,868
6
|Income before provision for income taxes
2,812
3,760
3,319
(25
(15
6,572
7,907
(17
|Provision for income taxes
591
727
783
(19
(25
1,318
1,656
(20
|Net income
2,221
3,033
2,536
(27
(12
5,254
6,251
(16
|Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
39
53
41
(26
(5
92
90
2
|Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
2,182
2,980
2,495
(27
(13
5,162
6,161
(16
|Preferred stock dividend
133
144
104
(8
28
277
228
21
|Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
2,049
2,836
2,391
(28
(14
4,885
5,933
(18
|Notes:
-Firm net revenues excluding mark-to-market gains and losses on deferred cash-based compensation plans (DCP) were: 2Q23: $13,343 million, 1Q23: $14,364 million, 2Q22: $13,847 million, 2Q23 YTD: $27,707 million, 2Q22 YTD: $29,089 million.
-Firm compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 2Q23: $6,084 million, 1Q23: $6,217 million, 2Q22: $6,048 million, 2Q23 YTD: $12,301 million, 2Q22 YTD: $12,610 million.
-The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definition of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
|Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Percentage Change From:
|Six Months Ended
|Percentage
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Change
|Financial Metrics:
|Earnings per basic share
1.25
1.72
1.40
(27
(11
2.98
3.45
(14
|Earnings per diluted share
1.24
1.70
1.39
(27
(11
2.95
3.41
(13
|Return on average common equity
8.9
12.4
10.1
10.7
12.4
|Return on average tangible common equity
12.1
16.9
13.8
14.5
16.8
|Book value per common share
55.24
55.13
54.46
55.24
54.46
|Tangible book value per common share
40.79
40.68
40.07
40.79
40.07
|Financial Ratios:
|Pre-tax profit margin
21
26
25
23
28
|Compensation and benefits as a of net revenues
47
44
42
45
42
|Non-compensation expenses as a of net revenues
31
28
32
30
29
|Firm expense efficiency ratio
78
72
74
75
71
|Effective tax rate
21.0
19.3
23.6
20.1
20.9
|Statistical Data:
|Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
1,659
1,670
1,723
(1
(4
|Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|Basic
1,635
1,645
1,704
(1
(4
1,640
1,718
(5
|Diluted
1,651
1,663
1,723
(1
(4
1,657
1,739
(5
|Worldwide employees
82,006
82,266
78,386
5
|The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definition of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
