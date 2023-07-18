Anzeige
18.07.2023 | 13:42
SUPCON Reveals Major Advances in Ethernet-APL Tech at ARC Industry Leadership Forum Asia 2023 in Bangalore

Driving Sustainability, Energy Transition, and Performance through Digitalization. ethernet-APL make connections easier and make operations smarter.

BANGALORE, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) participated in the ARC Industry Leadership Forum Asia 2023 in Bangalore on July 12-13. The theme, Driving Sustainability, Energy Transition, and Performance through Digitalization, attracted world-leading guests who shared insights and practices on cutting edge advances in process automation & digital transformation.

Representative of end-users, one of the highlights of the forum, was one of India's leading players in the infrastructure development and environment management sector, Mr. Jainendrasinh Shivgulam Thakur, Deputy General Manager, Instrumentation of Ramky. Mr. Thakur shared how SUPCON's APL solution facilitates field networks to empower them to make stronger connections between control systems and field instruments faster, easier, and more approachably in hazardous areas at considerably lower costs.

Following a panel discussion, Mr. Jack Li, CEO of SUPCON Singapore, offered a further explanation about why APL technology really stands out. "The answer will be to converge OT and IT. What is next for APL is to add universality and higher speed to our existing field devices, thus to make the operation data real assets for the control and management systems, which will remarkably fuel digital transformation applications, such as intelligent devices management and predictive maintenance, to name a few. Last year, SUPCON released its new generation Intelligent Operation Management & Control System (i-OMC) that features intelligent autonomous operation. APL network deployment was fully applied and proved successful in i-OMC projects in China and will benefit more clients in future projects."

During the 2-day event, digital was the keyword. On the front lines of the process industry, both end users and suppliers have experienced a tsunami of disruption, while some are still coming to terms with global supply chain fragility and workforce shortages. Digital transformation and energy transition is the leading light for tackling challenges but for so many it continues to be a work-in-progress.

SUPCON, as a trusted partner for process industrial companies, is committed to driving innovation and accelerating deliverables to help clients realize their digital transformation and enhance resilience to the vagaries in the VUCA time.

Contact

Meifang Wang
wangmeifang@supcon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supcon-reveals-major-advances-in-ethernet-apl-tech-at-arc-industry-leadership-forum-asia-2023-in-bangalore-301879660.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
