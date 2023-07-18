UK-based marketplace launches industry-changing model which will see loyal customers receive 7.5% cashback on every purchase

Loyal spenders will receive extra cashback promotions and stackable rewards

UK online marketplace OnBuy has become the world's first cashback marketplace, taking on the global eCommerce giants with an ambitious new model that will disrupt the online retail landscape.

Cashback will be available on every product across the site, and it will be available to spend instantly on OnBuy as soon as an order is confirmed, meaning customers can return to the marketplace and spend their cashback with thousands of trusted sellers straight away. £10 million has been set aside to reward customers as part of the launch.

Cashbackis also uncapped, so customers can save it indefinitely as long as they sign into their account every six months. OnBuy will also reward customers with cash in their pockets, as they can choose to withdraw cashback into their bank accounts after 30 days if they have a balance of £5 or more.

Existing customers will receive the best rates of 7.5% cashback, via promotional emails, which can be redeemed against anything on the OnBuy website. The most loyal spenders will also continue to get a host of extra cashbackpromotions and stackable rewards, bucking the industry trend of offering the best deals to new customers.

OnBuy, which has recently been ranked as Europe's fastest-growing eCommerce business by the Financial Times, boasts 35 million products across a broad range of categories from home, garden and pets, to electronics and technology, health and beauty, and tools and DIY. Six million customers and counting trust OnBuy, an online marketplace on a mission to transform eCommerce for the better.

By offering cashback on every purchase, OnBuy is introducing something new to the market, providing a simple, convenient, one-stop solution to customers which will give them a reason to return time and time again. Gone are the days of complicated cashback websites, as OnBuy now offers a straightforward solution to customers.

OnBuy's founder and CEO, Cas Paton, said: "We're introducing something genuinely disruptive to the world of online retail, which can be full of deceptive deals and too-good-to-be-true offers. OnBuy Cashback will reward customers' loyalty in a tangible way, without codes or catches, and have a real impact on peoples' pockets.

"We're determined to disrupt the eCommerce status quo and give the power back to the people rather than the platforms which have been exposed for taking advantage of their customers and sellers. So many loyalty schemes offer perceived value that in reality gives customers little reward; some even charge for their benefits, so it was important to give back to our customers in a way that could make a real difference. Amazing choice, the brands people love and instant cashback on everything they buy all in one place. Simple. It really pays to shop at OnBuy.

"During the cost-of-living crisis every penny counts, so easing the pressure on customers' pockets will make a big difference. This new level of convenience has the potential to change the way that we shop for everything from the everyday to the extraordinary, and this change in buying behaviour will also have a positive knock-on effect for our sellers. It's a win-win.

"The launch of OnBuy Cashback is just the beginning; we have more exciting developments on the horizon that will make our loyalty offering even more robust. We believe that loyalty should be rewarded and it's time for our customers to reap the rewards."

OnBuy Cashback is the latest in a series of developments designed to meet customer demand, following hot on the tails of the introduction of a new payment system. Customers can now pay directly through OnBuy or choose from a number of other options such as PayPal, Klarna, and Clearpay.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About

Founded in the UK in 2016 by Cas Paton, OnBuy has a simple vision: to be the best choice for every customer and every seller. By not stocking its own inventory, the brand has established itself in the eCommerce sector as a pure online marketplace that doesn't compete with retailers.

Offering millions of products across a range of sectors including electricals, toys, beauty, home and garden, OnBuy gives thousands of verified online retailers the platform to provide competitive prices and exceptional value to customers.

Trusted by millions of consumers and world-leading brands, OnBuy understands its customers and partners with its retailers, offering them an online marketplace that works with them, not against them. And with customers benefiting from the marketplace's unique and generous Cashback offering, it pays to shop with OnBuy.

www.onbuy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718274470/en/

Contacts:

Gemma Eccleston, Katie Sewell or Rick Hollister

onbuy@pragencyone.co.uk

T: 0161 871 9140