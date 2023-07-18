DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2023 / 12:24 GMT/BST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/07/2023) of GBP50.36m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/07/2023) of GBP32.35m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/07/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current 151.45p 21,360,000.00 period revenue* Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 147.81p Ordinary share price 158.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 4.33% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 124.24p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.23)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 17/07/2023

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 258524 EQS News ID: 1682725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1682725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2023 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)