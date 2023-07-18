

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.05 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $2.39 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $13.46 billion from $13.13 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.05 Bln. vs. $2.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $13.46 Bln vs. $13.13 Bln last year.



