Nandi Security, Inc: Nandi Security Announces Appointment to Drive Commercial Growth in New Market Opportunities and Key Strategic Partnerships

Chris Wilburn to lead Nandi Security's expansion into key market opportunities and strategic partnerships.

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Nandi Security, Inc, a leader in Intelligent Digital Safety for connected homes, today announces the appointment of Chris Wilburn as Advisor, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Chris will guide and manage Nandi Security's entry into key strategic market opportunities as well as the business partnerships that enable them.

Chris brings over two decades of experience in consumer and enterprise cybersecurity. With a strong track record at NortonLifeLock and Symantec in expanding channels and developing the consumer product business with key new strategic partnerships, Chris will help guide Nandi Security's next phase of business growth into key strategic markets and opportunities where the capabilities of Nandi Security's flagship product - Kavalan - can be a key differentiator.

"With the explosion of smart home devices, wearable and embedded devices, related apps and online services, it is essential to enable Intelligent Digital Safety protection for every home to protect every device from cyber threats and every person in the home from privacy threats. We are thrilled to have Chris on board to help guide Nandi Security in identifying the strategic markets and industry partnerships that accelerate our mission," said Vikram Venkatasubramanian, Founder and CEO, Nandi Security, Inc.

"I believe managed service providers (MSPs) are evolving their services to be able to scale down to the small office/home office market (SOHO) and the lines between SOHO and B2C (business to consumers) are converging. As consumers, we are all empowered to share our behavior for a more enriched experience with the brands we trust but lack the knowledge and implications of our digital identity being captured, analyzed, sold, and shared in the market. Consumer cybersecurity scoring with insurance companies is gaining momentum just as we have seen with safe driving, and MSPs, technology, and insurance companies are providing a route to market for Nandi Security to expand into," said Chris Wilburn, Advisor, Nandi Security Inc.

About Nandi Security

Nandi Security, Inc is the maker of Kavalan, an Intelligent Digital Safety product that protects internet connected homes from online privacy and cybersecurity threats. Nandi Security partners with broadband service providers, managed security providers (MSPs), cyber insurance providers and employee benefits organizations to bring comprehensive Intelligent Digital Safety to consumer homes.

Contact Information

Vikram Venkatasubramanian

Founder and CEO

info@nandisecurity.com

