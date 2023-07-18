Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2023 | 14:02
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nandi Security, Inc: Nandi Security Announces Appointment to Drive Commercial Growth in New Market Opportunities and Key Strategic Partnerships

Chris Wilburn to lead Nandi Security's expansion into key market opportunities and strategic partnerships.

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Nandi Security, Inc, a leader in Intelligent Digital Safety for connected homes, today announces the appointment of Chris Wilburn as Advisor, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Chris will guide and manage Nandi Security's entry into key strategic market opportunities as well as the business partnerships that enable them.

Nandi Security Logo

Nandi Security Logo
Nandi Security Corporate Logo

Chris brings over two decades of experience in consumer and enterprise cybersecurity. With a strong track record at NortonLifeLock and Symantec in expanding channels and developing the consumer product business with key new strategic partnerships, Chris will help guide Nandi Security's next phase of business growth into key strategic markets and opportunities where the capabilities of Nandi Security's flagship product - Kavalan - can be a key differentiator.

"With the explosion of smart home devices, wearable and embedded devices, related apps and online services, it is essential to enable Intelligent Digital Safety protection for every home to protect every device from cyber threats and every person in the home from privacy threats. We are thrilled to have Chris on board to help guide Nandi Security in identifying the strategic markets and industry partnerships that accelerate our mission," said Vikram Venkatasubramanian, Founder and CEO, Nandi Security, Inc.

"I believe managed service providers (MSPs) are evolving their services to be able to scale down to the small office/home office market (SOHO) and the lines between SOHO and B2C (business to consumers) are converging. As consumers, we are all empowered to share our behavior for a more enriched experience with the brands we trust but lack the knowledge and implications of our digital identity being captured, analyzed, sold, and shared in the market. Consumer cybersecurity scoring with insurance companies is gaining momentum just as we have seen with safe driving, and MSPs, technology, and insurance companies are providing a route to market for Nandi Security to expand into," said Chris Wilburn, Advisor, Nandi Security Inc.

About Nandi Security

Nandi Security, Inc is the maker of Kavalan, an Intelligent Digital Safety product that protects internet connected homes from online privacy and cybersecurity threats. Nandi Security partners with broadband service providers, managed security providers (MSPs), cyber insurance providers and employee benefits organizations to bring comprehensive Intelligent Digital Safety to consumer homes.

Contact Information

Vikram Venkatasubramanian
Founder and CEO
info@nandisecurity.com

SOURCE: Nandi Security, Inc

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767980/Nandi-Security-Announces-Appointment-to-Drive-Commercial-Growth-in-New-Market-Opportunities-and-Key-Strategic-Partnerships

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.