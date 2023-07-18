IFT Vice President Mark Sweeney to Speak at Credit Union Leadership Conference on July 27

BPO and lending expert will introduce the efficiencies of "SmartSourcing" to credit union executives during this premier event

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business process outsourcing company for lenders, announced today that Mark Sweeney, the company's vice president, will be presenting at the Credit Union Leadership Conference taking place July 25 - 29 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Sweeney's session, "SmartSourcing: Strategies That Drive Revenue, Enhance Member Loyalty, and Reduce Overhead," will take place July 27, 2023 at 11:45 a.m.

Leveraging two decades of success in the lending industry, IFT provides a comprehensive roster of outsourced services that enable lenders to grow revenue, improve efficiency, enhance member satisfaction, and lower operating costs. IFT's services cover all facets of lending operations, such as business development, inside sales, cross-marketing, collections, member services, and asset management.

IFT uses a concept called "SmartSourcing," which is the delivery of specific expertise and services into front-of-house and back-office lending operations, allowing credit unions to scale as necessary. SmartSourcing combines experienced personnel with advanced technology that automates and streamlines workflows, improves productivity, lowers costs, and ensures that credit unions can devote internal staff to more member-facing initiatives. SmartSourcing services can be fully branded according to credit union requirements, ensuring that all processes and outreach campaigns conform to the institution's practices and standards.

"SmartSourcing represents a significant opportunity for credit unions, which may not have the same level of resources as large banks, but must compete in a fast-moving, consumer-friendly marketplace," said Sweeney. "We are excited to introduce this approach to credit unions at the CU Leadership Conference, and to demonstrate how these services can help them establish a competitive edge in a fierce market."

For more on IFT and how SmartSourcing services benefit lending organizations, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to lenders across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep lending expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's highly trained North American-based agents are fully trained in all lending and financial services processes, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. IFT's services enable lenders to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

