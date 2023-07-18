Data Axle Enhances Industry-Leading Business Data, Extends Coverage by Five Percent

New attributes, contacts, and increased accuracy via machine learning complement growth of verified business database

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Today, Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and realtime intelligence solutions, announced a five percent increase in the number of businesses included within its premium verified business database, adding to its already robust data as it enters the third quarter of 2023. This expansion enhances customer access to sought-after businesses, including hard-to-find small to medium-sized companies, with high data accuracy due to proprietary compilation methods, including machine learning and rigorous human verification, providing unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

Highlights of the extended coverage include approximately 20 thousand more startups, 100 thousand federal contracting businesses, 100 thousand medical professionals, 35 thousand restaurants and bars, 500 thousand nonprofit organizations, and two million other US-based companies. The data is further strengthened with 10.3 million new and updated contacts with superior coverages of firmographics such as industry type, professional specialty, cuisine, and geocoding.

These updates are crucial for organizations operating in a challenging economic year. With the increasing pressure to identify new prospects, enhance consumer experiences through data utilization, and leverage generative AI technology, reliable and accurate data becomes paramount. Making informed decisions and minimizing the risks associated with errors and unreliable data are critical factors in successfully navigating the current business landscape.

"At Data Axle, we are constantly seeking to expand the number of records available to our clients while simultaneously ensuring that the quality of our premium verified data remains at the highest level possible," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "Our clients count on us for data at scale but also accuracy. We focus on carefully integrating machine learning into our processes. However, we will never cease leveraging human verification. We make over 20 million calls yearly to ensure details and key information are correct."

As a leading provider of consumer data in addition to business datasets, Data Axle plays a vital role in establishing a crucial connection between businesses and consumer profiles. The recent addition of business contacts in Q2 further strengthens this connection. Data is available separately for organizations looking to build insights between the two datasets or as a prebuilt set of audiences. As businesses continue to change and evolve and new markets are introduced, Data Axle will continue to be at the forefront of innovation with regard to record maintenance, expansion, and verification. For more information about their expansive data sets, please visit https://www.data-axle.com/our-data/.

About Data Axle

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

