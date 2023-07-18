This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of convertible notes (the "Notes") previously announced on July 7, 2023. The Company has issued Notes in the aggregate principal amount of CA$4,642,075.50. The Company has paid finder's fees of $41,282.20 to a finder on a portion of the private placement.

Ilan Sobel, CEO, said, "BioHarvest stands out in its ability to attract funds even under challenging global investment conditions. BioHarvest is not only blessed with loyal customers, but also with a strong base of investors who support its growth plans and entrust its management."

The Notes and any Common Shares issuable upon conversion of such will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and relevant restrictions under the securities laws of other jurisdictions where the note holders may be residents.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

