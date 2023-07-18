Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of ICB for Pharma Equity Group A/S

Please notice that as per 19 July 2023, the ICB classification for Pharma Equity Group A/S will be changed, cf. below. ISIN DK0061155009 --------------------------------- Name Pharma Equity Group --------------------------------- Short name PEG --------------------------------- Orderbook ID 021613 --------------------------------- New ICB Classification Industry code 20 - Health Care --------------------------------------- Super sector code 2010 - Biotechnology --------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66