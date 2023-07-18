Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
18.07.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of ICB for Pharma Equity Group A/S

Please notice that as per 19 July 2023, the ICB classification for Pharma
Equity Group A/S will be changed, cf. below. 



ISIN     DK0061155009    
---------------------------------
Name     Pharma Equity Group
---------------------------------
Short name  PEG        
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID 021613       
---------------------------------



New ICB Classification

Industry code   20 - Health Care  
---------------------------------------
Super sector code 2010 - Biotechnology
---------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
